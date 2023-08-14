Ikorodu, Ota, Wamba, Hadejia listed among areas that may experience flooding this week

No fewer than 19 states are likely to witness heavy rainfall which might likely lead to flooding in pockets of areas in the affected states…

No fewer than 19 states are likely to witness heavy rainfall which might likely lead to flooding in pockets of areas in the affected states between August 14 and 18, 2023.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South-West Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye said the prediction was made by the Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub, Federal Ministry of Environment.

According to the message, the flood would affect the following locations and their environment:

They are Aboh in Delta state, Ado-Ekiti, in Ekoti State, Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena, Ondo, in Ondo State, Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo Lagos, Surulere in Lagos State and Ifo, Ota, Sagamu in Ogun State.

Others are, Lafia, Wamba in Nasarawa state, Ikom, Ogoja in Criss River State, Jamaare , Misau, Azare, Itas ,Kafin Madaki,Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa, Katagum in Bauchi State, Hadejia, Miga in Jigawa, Ilesa, Oshogbo in Osun State and Kosubosu in Kwara state.

The prediction also affects areas like Anka, Bungudu, Gusau in Zamfara state, Goronyo in Sokoto state, Numan, Shelleng in Adamawa State, Serti in Taraba, Katsina-Alan, Vande-Ikya in Benue state, Ito, Oguta, Orlu in Imo State, Ugba in Abia State

It said those who resides in the above states areas should start to take precautionary measures ahead of the date stated.

“The locations and their environs are likely to witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding within the period of prediction: 14th – 18th August, 2023,” it added.

