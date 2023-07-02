IITA, banks urge support for agribusiness

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), commercial banks and other partners have advised stakeholders in the agro-industry to collaborate, invest and empower youths to…

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), commercial banks and other partners have advised stakeholders in the agro-industry to collaborate, invest and empower youths to make the sector economically viable and productive.

This was the submission at the Agribusiness Investors Network organised by the Innovative Youth in Agriculture (I-Youth) held at Ecobank headquarters in Lagos.

The event was organised by the IITA in partnership with Mastercard Foundation and Ecobank.

Other major commercial banks were also represented at the forum.

The deputy director, General Partnership for Partnership and Delivery, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ken Dashiell, noted that it had become imperative for stakeholders to work together to empower the youth in transforming Nigeria’s food system.

Dashiell said government and other developmental partners must begin to put the right policies and programs in place to attract the youth into agriculture.

The managing director and regional executive of Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, explained that the bank was committed to supporting any investment that would stimulate the growth of Nigeria’s economy and transform the opportunities in Nigeria into business and empowerment for the youth.

Lawal noted that the bank was ready and determined to tap into the energy of the vibrant young population in Nigeria by providing incentives that would make agriculture attractive to them.

A beneficiary of the I-Youth Project, Areo Evelyn, the chief executive officer of Farm2Fill Enterprises, stated that participating in IITA’s training programme greatly impacted her entrepreneurial journey as she now offers a variety of agriculture produce to local and international markets.

