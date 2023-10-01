Iheanacho on target as Leicester thrash Blackburn to go top of Championship

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, scored as Leicester City thrashed Blackburn 4-1 to return to the top of the Championship on Sunday. In the first-ever…

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, scored as Leicester City thrashed Blackburn 4-1 to return to the top of the Championship on Sunday.

In the first-ever meeting between two former Premier League winners in the second tier, the Foxes comfortably made it eight wins from nine league games under Enzo Maresca.

Wout Faes gave the visitors an early lead, but they were soon pegged back by Rovers’ top scorer Sammie Szmodics.

Jamie Vardy continued his return to form by firing home his fourth goal of the season to restore Leicester’s lead before half-time.

And they wrapped up the points in the final 10 minutes through Iheanacho’s penalty and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s clever finish.

A fourth defeat in five games drops Blackburn down to 18th.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...