IGP vows to deal with officers extorting motorists

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Tuesday vowed to deal with officers extorting motorists on highways.

Egbetokun, in a statement by the spokesman of the Force, Muyiwa Adejobi, said he felt unhappy about the misconduct of “a few recalcitrant officers along our major highways in Nigeria.

“The alleged incidences of extortion, intimidation and harassment of commuters on the highways are being looked into, and the Force is resolute in addressing these issues promptly and decisively.”

The IGP directed the monitoring units and other disciplinary units to intensify their efforts in identifying and apprehending officers engaged in acts of misconduct.

“Personnel found guilty of such offences will face severe disciplinary measures aimed at deterring future occurrences. Moreover, supervisory officers who fail to fulfill their duty of oversight will also face appropriate sanctions,” he warned.

