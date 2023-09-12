IGP sets gun licensing, regulations committee

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday set up an ad-hoc committee to conduct a comprehensive review of firearms licensing and regulations by the…

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday set up an ad-hoc committee to conduct a comprehensive review of firearms licensing and regulations by the Nigeria Police Force in line with the Firearms Act and other extant laws.

Speaking at Force Headquarters, the he said the decision was in the interest of public safety and general security.

According to him, the police will engage with relevant stakeholders, including legal experts, civil society organizations and experts in the field, to ensure a holistic and well-informed review.

“The committee’s mandate will encompass a thorough assessment of current firearms licensing procedures and regulations, with the aim of enhancing their effectiveness, transparency, and accountability,” Egbetokun said.

He noted that illegal proliferation of firearms and light weapons poses a significant threat to the peace and stability of our nation, hence the reason for issuing the stern warning to all individuals involved in the wrongful possession of arms and light weapons.

Egbetokun added, “In light of this, the Nigeria Police Force is resolutely determined to combat the illegal fabrication, sales, possession and use of arms emphasizing that possessing firearms without the appropriate licenses and permits is not only a violation of the law but also a grave danger to society.”

He said the Force would pursue and prosecute those engaged in these illegal activities to the full extent of the law.

He charged all state Commissioners of Police and supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of zonal commands and tactical squads to commence a total clampdown on the illegal fabrication, sale, possession and use of prohibited firearms in the country.

He urged all Nigerians to report suspicious activities related to firearms to their local police divisions or via the various NPF social media platforms for prompt response.

