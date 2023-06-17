IGP deploys Mba, Ciroma to new departments

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has approved the deployment of the two newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIG), Frank Mba and…

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has approved the deployment of the two newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIG), Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma to departments.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Mba had been deployed to head the Department of Research and Planning while Ciroma was deployed to head the Department of Training and Development.

Adejobi said Mr Hafiz Inuwa, a DIG, had also been redeployed to head the Department of Logistics and Supply.

According to Adejobi, with the recent elevation, Ciroma has become the supervising DIG for the North-East and Mba, the supervisory DIG for the South-East Geo political zone.

The police spokesman said the IGP also approved the posting/redeployment of 17 Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police (AIGs) to various commands and formations.

He said the posting are Abubakar Lawal, AIG Zone 10 Sokoto; Abdul Umar, AIG Zone 15 Maiduguri; Williams Adebowale, AIG Zone 7 Abuja; Shettima Zanna, AIG Armament FHQ Abuja; Ebong Eyibio Ebong, AIG Zone 17 Akure; and Adepoju Ilori, AIG Maritime Lagos.

Others are Okon Effiong, AIG FCID Annex Kaduna; Echeng Echeng, AIG Zone 9 Umuahia; Susan Horsefall, Commandant Staff College Jos; Bankole Sikiru, AIG DFA FHQ Abuja; Oladimeji Olanrewaju, AIG Zone 11 Osogbo; and Odama Ojeka, AIG FEDOPS FHQ, Abuja.

Adejobi said other AIGs deployed are Shehu Gwarzo, AIG Forensic; Yekini Ayoku, AIG R&P, FHQ Abuja; Yahaya Abubakar, AIG FCID Alagbon Lagos; Umar Sanda, AIG Zone 1 Kano; and Ede Ayuba, AIG CTU FHQ Abuja. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...