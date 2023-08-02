Igbo Muslims demand ministerial slot

Muslims in the South Eastern part of the country have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to include an Igbo Muslim in his ministerial list…

In a statement yesterday, an SDP flag bearer for Ebonyi State House of Assembly in the 2023 elections, Azubuike Lawal, stated that the call was necessitated due to alleged marginalization of Muslims in the region.

“The President needs to appoint Igbo Muslims in his ministerial positions as they worked tirelessly to convince their members to vote for APC and their Presidential candidate, leaving behind their own illustrious son Mr. Peter Obi.

“I plead with the President to run an all-inclusive government for all regions, religious sects and tribes to be in his government which will bring equal development, foster unity and enhance productivity and religious tolerance.

“The Igbo Muslims believe in the Renewed Hope mantra and the vision of Mr. President and that made many of them drop their own agenda and work in tandem with the ruling party. I equally call on President Tinubu to know that the Igbo Muslims are being marginalized, debased, and crippled from the state to the National level.”

