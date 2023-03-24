ICPC arraigns ex-JAMB Registrar, children over ‘N5bn fraud’

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned the former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu…

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned the former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over alleged N5 billion fraud.

Prof. Ojerinde was JAMB registrar between 2012 and 2016.

He was arraigned on Friday on seven-count charge bordering on money laundering.

The former NECO registrar and his companies, Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Limited, Cheng Marbles Limited, Sapati International Schools Limited, Trillium Learnings Centre Limited, and Standout Institutes Limited are facing a money laundering charge to the tune of N5 billion before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

He was arraigned alongside his four children, Mary Funmilola, Olumide Abiodun, Adedayo, and Oluwaseun Adeniyi, before Justice Inyang Ekwo on Friday.

He was accused of diverting public funds while he served as National Examinations Council (NECO) and JAMB Registrar.