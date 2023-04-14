ICAN to train police on forensic accounting

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has announced plans to commence forensic accounting training for police officers in the country. The ICAN’s President,…

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has announced plans to commence forensic accounting training for police officers in the country.

The ICAN’s President, Malam Tijani Musa, who disclosed this yesterday during the institute’s 2023 Faculties Induction Ceremony, said the training would further support the effective discharge of the officers’ public duties and responsibilities, as well as deepen ICAN’s role in national development, especially in financial fraud detection and prosecution.

“I am equally pleased to inform you that the Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Police Academy to commence forensic accounting training for their cadets, mid-level managers and executives effective from April 2023,” he said.

Musa enjoined the inductees to strive for excellence and constantly look for ways to improve service delivery to their clients in today’s fast-paced world.

“This would not only endear you to your clients and facilitate subsequent job offers but will also positively reflect on the Institute. I admonish you to develop strong work ethics that will set you apart from your competitors. Remember, the road to success is not always easy, but with hard work, dedication, and a positive attitude, you can achieve the seemingly impossible,” he said.

He said that ICAN faculties were created over two decades ago to serve as a technical support system for members’ professional needs by building core competencies in seven areas of specialization.

He stressed that the faculties’ broad objectives were to identify members’ unique needs, provide timely and pertinent professional information, train and certify members’ specialist skills.

Akwa Ibom assembly passes map establishment bill

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state map establishment bill, aimed at ensuring proper mapping of the state for developmental purposes.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Joint Committee on Land, Housing and Boundary Resolution at plenary in Uyo.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the committee, Mr Udo Kierian Akpan, said the bill, sponsored by Mr David Lawrence (PDP-Eket) would help to reduce agitations and communal conflicts and promote development within the mapped-out boundaries.

“The bill will enhance cultural affinities of the people within the boundaries and make for easy identification and placements.

“It will also assist in the proper identification and allocation of resources domiciled in the component units,” he said.

Also at plenary, the house passed State Rural Access Roads Agency Bill.

The speaker, Mr Aniekan Bassey, who presided over plenary, directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs Nsikak Orok, to transmit clean copies of the bills to the state governor for his assent.

Meanwhile the assembly has adjourned its plenary until April 18.(NAN)