Famous American entertainer, Jamie Foxx, lands in hospital

The family of popular American entertainer, Jamie Foxx, has announced that he has landed in a hospital due to a ‘medical complication’. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, via her Instagram account, made the announcement.

She said, “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted in a statement on Instagram. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

“The nature of the medical complication was not disclosed. TMZ reported it happened on Tuesday morning local time, which is when Foxx was first “taken to the hospital.”

