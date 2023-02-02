Ibom Air to expand routes to seven African countries

Ibom Air has said the airline would expand its travel route to seven African countries outside Nigeria, and two new routes within the country. The…

The company’s Group Manager, Marketing and Communications, Mrs Aniekan Essienette who stated this on Thursday in Uyo said the routes include Ghana, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Liberia, Garbon, and Gambia

Essienette explained that the regional flights will begin in two months’ time adding that the Vice President of Gambia visited the airline and requested that it starts a regional flight.

She said the airline has already mapped out plans for the regional routes but however noted that before the regional flights begin, the airline must have the capacity to meet its local demands.

“We are focused on one thing, to grow this airline and put Akwa Ibom on the pedestal. We are going to expand regionally. We tell everyone that cares to listen that Ibom Air is a world-class African regional airline, meaning that, as much as we want to go international, we want to, first of all, conquer the African territory.

“However, when we are stable, nothing stops us from interlining with international airlines. Every airline that is worth its salt out there is asking to interline with Ibom Airline, meaning that they would bring traffic to us. So, theoretically, you can buy an Ibom Air ticket with Delta Airline and it would take you all the way to the US and back. It is just like Ibom Air operated by Delta.

She continued, “But for us, we want to conquer the African territory and this year alone, we want to go to seven African countries: Ghana, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Liberia, Garbon, and Gambia.

“Right now, we are in the process of tidying up all the international agreements, and once that is done, we would start going to our region,” she stated.

In addition, Essienette mentioned that Ibom Air has seven planes in its fleet, five CJ900 and two airbuses.