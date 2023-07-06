I wish Tambuwal took my posiition – new minority leader

The new Senate Minority Leader, Simon Davou Mwadkwon, has said he wished the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal emerged as the…

The new Senate Minority Leader, Simon Davou Mwadkwon, has said he wished the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal emerged as the minority leader instead of him.

Mwadkwon stated this during a chat with ARISE TV on Thursday on issues regarding his emergence, adding that he respected the former House of Representatives Speaker.

He said he regarded Tambuwal as his political godfather, noting that he emerged as the minority leader mainly because he is from the North Central.

He said, “Mr Tambuwal is my political godfather. We’ve related very well. He was my speaker in the 7th Assembly and we speak very often. It would interest you to know that I have a soft spot for Tambuwal that I wish he became the minority leader.

“But I’m from the North Central. And when we saw the arrangements and the political office sharing in the whole country, the North Central was completely exempted.

“So the North Central people met and took a decision and said no, we must also vie for a position in the Senate. We’ve been shortchanged in the House of Representatives.

“And when it was time for the Senate, we found out that no position had been given to the North Central, and we decided that we must try our best. So, the North Central took a decision. It would interest you to know that all members of the minority parties in the North Central nominated me and decided that I should go and run for this position. And therefore, I accepted the challenge. Therefore I’ve nothing personal against Tambuwal.

“I think Tambuwal did the magic even on the floor of the Senate that day, because there were a few persons who were not satisfied with my choice and they approached the Senate President saying that we have to go to the executive session. And the president explained to them and they understood the whole thing. And Tambuwal was the one that stood up and said if Senator Simon has this number of signatures, he wishes to state categorically clear that I should be allowed to hold this position.

“So the rumors that I defeated Tambuwal are false. They’re not true. I don’t have an issue with Tambuwal. I respect him; he’s a man of honour and he was my leader when I was in the House of Representatives.”

Many Nigerians had expected Tambuwal to emerge as the upper chamber’s minority leader due to his experience in the National Assembly having served as speaker of the House of Represenatives.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...