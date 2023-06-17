Bolanle Ninalowo performs at Extraction 2 fan-facing event

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo recently acknowledged that he appeared in the Netflix smash movie Extraction 2’s fan-facing stunt.

The actor revealed this in a video that he released on Sunday via his own Instagram page, showing him and some of the cast members on the set of the film.

Ninalowo also posted clips from the South African area where the movie was filmed. In one of the videos, Ninalowo can be seen taking part in a rescue game with other team members while dressed in full protective gear.

Extraction’ was originally released in 2020, with Australian actor Chris Hemsworth portraying the major role of Tyler Rake. The action film follows an elite soldier-for-hire who embarks on a mission to free the kidnapped son of a powerful international drug lord. Three years after the initial release, in 2020, the eagerly anticipated follow-up will finally be available.

