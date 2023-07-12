I shiver when lecturers brag about rigging elections — ABU VC

The Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Prof Kabiru Bala, has expressed dismay over the conduct of some academics engaged in electoral…

He said that despite the conduct of a few academicians who brag about assisting politicians to rig elections, more university lecturers should be engaged in electoral duties to strengthen sustainable elections in Nigeria.

Prof Bala spoke yesterday in Zaria, Kaduna State, at the third International Conference organised by the Department of Political Science and International Studies, ABU, in collaboration with Mambayya House, Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Bayero University Kano.

The VC said, “Academics are a set of people that you can have confidence and trust in. If we want good elections, we have to ensure that the process is well sanitised.

“Therefore, if we think that academics were one group of people that can sanitise the election processes, they should be given the chance to do so.

“I know there are mixed reactions from the academics on the involvement of our members during general elections in Nigeria.

“It makes me shiver when I hear some of our colleagues say, ‘We are the people who rig elections.’ I participated in the process and I know what I did.”

