I ran away from home to chase my dreams – Dj Neptune

Popular disc jockey and music producer, Imohiosen Patrick, professionally known as DJ Neptune has revealed how he ran away from home to chase his dreams.

In a recent interview with Daily Trust, he revealed how his family wasn’t in support of his dream and thought he was wasting his life with his career.

He said, “To be honest, they were not positive about it and I understood because the generation of our parents did not understand. They saw people in such professions as those who are trying to waste their life away.

“They felt that I was just trying to be wayward. That was their ideology but I knew what I wanted to do with my life. I knew where I was headed even though I did not know it will be something that would be this big. I just knew that I had the passion and it gave me joy. I also feel joy whenever I see people dancing whenever I am playing.

“I had to leave my comfort zone for some years just to prove my point to my family. I left home for two years but by the time my father died. It was a tough period but I wanted to chase my dream. It was not an easy decision but because I knew what I wanted and gunning for I just had to put myself out there.

“When I left home, I promised myself that I cannot afford to fail or disappoint myself and everyone around me. Then again, there is always the grace of God and I would not deny that fact. God’s grace is fully behind me.”

When asked about his aspirations for 2023, he said he would be running a lot of tours in East Africa and Europe starting in March. He had also announced his retirement incoming playlist titled, “E greatness.”

The producer said, “For the year 2023, it is going to be more music, more touring and just living life. I just recently put out a song about two weeks ago featuring Ruger. It is doing very well and widely accepted. It is part of a build-up to my E, Greatness 3.0 which would be released in the first quarter of this year. We are looking at April by God’s grace. From March, I would be touring east Africa, and in April, and May we are hoping to tour Europe as well. For me, it is just basic music and more tours this year.”

Dj Neptune is one of the most popular and influential disc jockeys in Nigeria. The singer came to the limelight in 2018 and has worked with various Nigerian artistes including Davido, Mr. Eazi, Joeboy, Flavour and several others.

Patrick, who hails from Edo state, is from a family of four which includes his three elder sisters.