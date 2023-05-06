I look forward to working with you, Tinubu writes King Charles

President-elect Bola Tinubu has congratulated King Charles III on his coronation as the King of England, saying he looks forward to working with the monarch.…

President-elect Bola Tinubu has congratulated King Charles III on his coronation as the King of England, saying he looks forward to working with the monarch.

Tinubu expressed confidence that King Charles would follow in the footsteps of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, noting that the newly crowned monarch would surpass the Queen’s achievements in the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.

The President-elect said this via a congratulatory letter to King Charles III.

This will be my last official engagement, Buhari bids farewell to King Charles

PHOTOS: King Charles III coronation at Westminster Abbey

The incoming president, who enjoined the monarch to continue to tackle the plight of the underprivileged people in Africa and around the world, expressed hope that the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Britain will continue and become stronger during King Charles’ reign.

Tinubu said: “It is heartwarming that your accession to the throne is coming after the 70-year-reign of your iconic mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose death last September left the entire world in grief, given her eventful reign.

“Bearing your unique place in history as the first King to be inaugurated in Britain since 1937, I trust that you will follow in the glorious footsteps of your late mother and even surpass her achievements in United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Particularly remarkable about you is your love for the environment, importantly your lifelong crusade for sustainability and biodiversity.

“I hope that you will continue to push for these initiatives with kind eyes on the situation and plight of the underprivileged people in Africa and around the world.

“As the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I also hope that during your reign, the excellent bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Britain will continue and even become stronger in the interests of our two countries.

“I look forward to further engagements with you and the opportunity of a meeting in the nearest future as both of us had earlier indicated in discussions with mutual friends and associates.

“Once again, I rejoice with you on your coronation and pray that God Almighty grant you strength and wisdom and make your reign successful for the benefit of not only the people of Great Britain but for the entire world.”