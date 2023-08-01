I have unfinished business with Adesanya – Pereira

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira won his match by split decision in his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291 on Saturday but one name…

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira won his match by split decision in his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291 on Saturday but one name that remains attached to the kickboxing star is Nigerian-born fighter Israel Adesanya.

During the post-fight interview, the Brazilian made it his condition to accept a third fight against “The Last Stylebender.”

Even in his new weight class, Pereira continues to get questions about his rival Adesanya. The two men tied the score in April when Adesanya knocked out Pereira in the second round to claim the title.

During the Octagon interview, he told Rogan about his plans to one day become the undisputed light heavyweight champion, while mentioning some unfinished “business.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...