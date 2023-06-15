Fire outbreaks: FG calls on govs to invest in firefighting

The Federal Government has called on the state governors to take up the responsibilities of fighting fire in their respective states. The newly appointed Permanent…

The Federal Government has called on the state governors to take up the responsibilities of fighting fire in their respective states.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, made the call during her official visit to the headquarters of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) on Thursday.

While noting that fire service is on the concurrent list, she said the states must step up to assist the FFS in combating fire outbreaks across the country.

Dr. Akinlade said the personnel and facilities of the FFS were being overstretched because the states have not been supportive.

“I’m appealing to state governments to also play their roles and support the Federal Fire Service”, the Permanent Secretary said.

While commending the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, for the huge investment in the purchase of fire equipment, she called on the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do more for the Service.

She also called on the FFS to prioritise sensitisation of Nigerians so they know how to access its services.

Earlier while delivering his brief, the Controller General of the FFS, Jaji Abdulganiyu, said the Service had “moved from a moribund agency of Government to what can now be described as one of the leading agencies through procurement of state of the art firefighting equipment.”

He, however, said inadequate manpower, attack on firefighters, housing needs for personnel, firefighting infrastructural gap, and budgetary constraint, amongst others were some of the challenges facing the FFS.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...