I have no regret marrying 15-year-old – Yerima

Former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, has said he has no regret marrying the then 15-year-old girl he met in Egypt.

Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Yerima denied the claim that his wife was 13-year-old when he married her.

“People don’t understand that it’s something you do illegally, which is outside law, that makes you regret. Sharia law, which is part of the constitution of Nigeria, allows that. Once the girl is aged, she can get married.

“It’s not about being 18 or 20 years old. There is nothing about the age of the person. Definition of a girl that is aged is clearly stipulated under Sharia law.

“Many of my daughters got married at that age. They are living with their families and there is no problem. In fact, all of them are graduates. One of the daughters, who was married off at 16 years, is undergoing her PhD in London.”