PHOTOS: Obi Cubana to set up major part of business in Aba — Gov Otti

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has noted that Nigerian business mogul, Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana would set up a major part of his business in the state, precisely in Aba.

Otti played host to the businessman over the weekend. During the visit, both men spoke about ways to boost the commercial activities of in state.

The meeting between the governor and the socialite took place on Sunday at Otti’s residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa South LGA. Moreso, the pictures shared via the governor’s verified Twitter account were captioned, “Today, I played host to a renowned business tycoon and investor Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana and his brother Ike Iyiegbu at my residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa South LGA, Abia State.

“While he emphasized that he does not visit Governors, he had to visit given our pedigree. He said the positive things we have started doing have made a lot of people want to come back and invest here.

“He promised to set up a major part of his business in Aba as he is already in the process of acquiring land to build industries that will employ people in God’s Own State.”

Today, I played host to a renowned business tycoon and investor Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana and his brother Ike Iyiegbu at my residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa South LGA, Abia State. While he emphasized that he does not visit Governors, he had to visit given our… pic.twitter.com/W5tdkNsak9 — Alex Otti (@alexottiofr) July 16, 2023

