I funded my campaigns through farming – 33-yr-old Rep-elect

Bashir Usman Gorau, a 33-year-old unionist, who won the Gada-Goronyo federal constituency election in Sokoto state, has said that his funded his campaigns through what…

Bashir Usman Gorau, a 33-year-old unionist, who won the Gada-Goronyo federal constituency election in Sokoto state, has said that his funded his campaigns through what he earned in farming.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that Gorau got 29,679 votes to defeat Musa Adar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 25,549 votes to lose his fifth-term bid.

Adar is the incumbent lawmaker representing the constituency.

In his interview with Trust TV’s Daily Politics on Tuesday, Gorau explained that he and his principal, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, never used state treasury for their campaigns.

Now that the campaigns are over

Chicago man robbed store 11 times in 5 months

He said, “You cannot come and tell Tambuwal to use state treasury for election purposes, he will tell you in the hereafter are you the one to answer my questions or I am the one to answer my questions? I am very sure of this.

“Like me, I funded my ccampaigns through my own farming activities and business I do. Everybody knows that I am a farmer, ask everybody, for the past 14 months I am not in office.”

Gorau was the immediate past Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in Sokoto. He ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His victory further added to the list of young candidates who won in the general elections.