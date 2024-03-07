I don’t care about Liverpool, Man City clash – Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he doesn’t care who wins Sunday’s showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City because his side are “still not there” in…

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he doesn’t care who wins Sunday’s showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City because his side are “still not there” in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners are two points adrift of leaders Liverpool and one behind second-placed Manchester City as the three-way title fight heats up this weekend.

Arteta’s team can temporarily take over in first place if they beat Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

A draw between Liverpool and City would keep Arsenal in pole position on goal difference.

But Arteta refuses to contemplate Arsenal having the destiny of the title in their hands just yet.

“We can’t control that. We just have to focus on our game, try to win and then on Sunday it’s a game that should be beautiful to watch for any supporter,” Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

“I will sit there with my kids and enjoy watching two of the best teams in Europe.”

Arteta would not reveal if he had any preference for the result at Anfield.

Instead, he urged his players to focus on beating Brentford for the third time this season after victories at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League and League Cup.

“Privately and publicly I have no preference (about the result) because it has nothing to do with me,” he said.

“We know the demands we have. We know the demands Brentford will put on us, then the fact we are still not there (in first place).

“We want to be better than where we are now. We have to continue to be better.”

After blowing an eight-point lead to hand City the title last year, Arteta is desperate to end Arsenal’s 20-year wait to lift the Premier League trophy.

Aaron Ramsdale will replace David Raya in goal for Arsenal as the Spaniard is ineligible to face his parent club.

Ramsdale lost his place as Arsenal’s first-choice keeper after Raya’s move from Brentford last year, sparking reports that the England international was unhappy with his demotion.

“He’s fully prepared and desperate to play. On Saturday it will be a great day for him,” he said.

“He has been brilliant, really supportive and pushing every day in training.”