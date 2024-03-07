Tinubu works so hard for Nigerians, he Sleeps At 2 am and wakes at 7am – Ngelale

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, has described President Bola Tinubu as a workaholic who gives his best to the nation. In a chat with on-air personality,…

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, has described President Bola Tinubu as a workaholic who gives his best to the nation.

In a chat with on-air personality, Chude Jideonwo, Ngelale said Tinubu wakes up early every day and does not go to bed until around 2 am or 3 am.

He appealed to Nigerians to show support to the president.

He said, “I’m saying hang in there because I can see an end to this. I’m working with a man who I can personally vouch for because he’s going to bed at 2 am to 3 am every night, including Sundays.

“He [Tinubu] wakes up at 7 am to 8 am every morning including Sundays. Opening his files, working into the late nights when no one is there to say anything good or bad about him. He is doing the work.

“He is a workaholic, and he is doing it all to build a country that is reflective of a progressive and advanced country that he has envisioned, amen way he did in Lagos.

“I’m asking Nigerians to support the president, he means well,” he added.

Tinubu has been faced with wide criticism from Nigerians since the assumption of office on May 29, 2023, for removing fuel subsidy without adequate preparation for palliatives to ameliorate the hardship of the people.

Aside from that, some of the economic policies he introduced have not yielded desired results, such as Nigerians grappling with rising costs of food and commodities.

It should be recalled, however, that Tinubu said during the inauguration dinner and gala night that Nigerians should not pity him for the enormous tasks he asked for.

“We have corruption, insecurity and many problems confronting us… but don’t pity me. I asked for the job. I campaigned for it. No excuses. I will live up to expectation, I promise you,” Tinubu had said in May last year.