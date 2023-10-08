I can’t do anything for a girl who brings nothing to the table – Osimhen

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has said he cannot provide for a lady who has nothing to offer in the relationship. In an interview with YouTuber…

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has said he cannot provide for a lady who has nothing to offer in the relationship.

In an interview with YouTuber Korty on Flow, Osimhen spoke his mind on a wide range of issues, including relatiosnhip.

He said he does not really care about a woman’s appearance, but what she has to offer.

Osimhen said it was inconceivable for him to purchase a Birkin bag for a lady while all he would get in return was a long birthday note.

He said, “I don’t care about looks ooo, if you are not bringing anything to the table, I’m not doing anything. I cannot buy a birkin bag for a girl and e reach my turn, you are telling me ‘a king is born today.”

