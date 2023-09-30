Amid club troubles, Osimhen scores again as Napoli thrash Leece

Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen, on Saturday, scored his second consecutive goal for Napoli as they claimed a 4-0 win against Lecce. Osimhen, who scored…

Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen, on Saturday, scored his second consecutive goal for Napoli as they claimed a 4-0 win against Lecce.

Osimhen, who scored on Wednesday for the Serie A champions despite a TikTok video gone wrong, came off the bench and made an instant impact after replacing Giovanni Simeone after the break.

It took the forward just six minutes to double Napoli’s lead in the second half.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international nodded in a perfectly floated Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cross at the back post.

He had the chance to score his second of the game when Napoli were awarded a penalty late on, but he passed the chance to Matteo Politano.

The striker has now registered five goals in seven league outings for the Serie A champions this season.

Leo Ostigard and Gianluca Gaetano were the other goal scorers for Rudi Garcia’s side in the game.

Osimhen, a top scorer in Serie A last season, had cut a controversial figure last weekend when he showed his displeasure at being taken off by coach Rudy Garcia in the 0-0 draw with Bologna.

On Tuesday, his agent threatened Napoli with legal action for having published a video on the club’s TikTok account, since deleted, mocking the striker for missing a penalty in that game.

The striker then went on to delete all pictures linking him with Napoli on his Instagram page.

In a statement on Thursday, Napoli spoke about the TikTok video.

“To avoid any potential exploitation of the matter, SSC Napoli would like to explicitly state that the club never intended to offend or make fun of Victor Osimhen, who is an asset to the club. Over the course of the summer, Napoli rejected all offers to sign the striker – firm proof of the club’s appreciation of him.

“On social media and TikTok particularly, expressive language is used in a light-hearted and playful manner. In this case, involving Victor. There was no intention of mockery or derision. If Victor was in any way offended, this was not at all in the club’s intentions,” the club said.

