Pep Guardiola undergoes back surgery

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has undergone surgery after suffering from severe back pain for a while. In a statement published by the club’s website,…

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has undergone surgery after suffering from severe back pain for a while. In a statement published by the club’s website, it was revealed that the football coach had the surgery in Barcelona, Spain. Moreso, it was stated that the surgery was a success.

However, in Guardiola’s absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee the coaching of the first team. The statement read, “Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem.

“The Manchester City boss has been suffering from severe back pain for some time lately and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca. The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

Adeleke: We’ll use Osun template to unseat APC in Kogi

Court Jails Unizik Lecturer For Defamation

In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee the coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return. He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break.

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and looks forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...