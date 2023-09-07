I am back in NURTW, says MC Oluomo

Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, has announced his return to the National Union of Road…

Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, has announced his return to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

This followed the lifting of his suspension and other members in the South-West by the factional President of the body, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Akinsanya lauded the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support towards the union during the ‘trying periods’ while describing the transition as a new dawn in the organisation to its “original home”.

Daily Trust reports that the popular transport leader was in April 2022 suspended by the NURTW in the peak of the crisis with the President, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, while he was immediately appointed by the state governor as the Chairman of Parks Management Committee.

A year and four months, Oluomo said yesterday he was back home, while thanking the governor for his support.

He reiterated the Union’s commitment towards supporting the THEMES agenda of the Lagos State governor and also ensuring uniting all members irrespective of affiliations.

He said, “As we transcend from Lagos State Parks and Garages to NURTW. The revamped NURTW (both at the National Level and State Level in Lagos Sate) will not rest in our oars to support the Themes agenda of His Excellency in Lagos State. As we all aware that in the Themes agenda, T represents Transportation. We are therefore using this medium to reiterate our full corporation to all the giant strides of His Excellency in the Transportation Sector in Lagos State.

“We might be transiting in mere name change, but we will not deviate from the necessary supports, cooperation and the cordial relationship that existed between us LASPG and the Lagos State Governor through the Ministry of Transportation.

“As it is being opined that “Unity is “progress” the Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya led Lagos NURTW is geared towards uniting all members irrespective of affiliations. While also using this medium to embrace all Union members hitherto outside to come home and by the grace of God, they will be adequately inculcated back into the mainstream Lagos NURTW.”

The Confidential secretary, Lagos State NURTW, Omowunmi Aliu, noted that the operations of LASPG still remain the same even after transitioning to NURTW, adding that the insecurity earlier experienced in the LASPG was as a result of people not understanding what LASPG stands for.

She said: “I want to use this medium to tell the people that we are not going back in the way we work, our operation is still going normally. It is still the same union they have always known. The mega city they are always expecting from the Lagos state union will still be here. We are only going back to our great union which is the NURTW, we are still the same and the expectations they are expecting from us is still the same. We have nothing biased about that.”

