‘I Am Alive’ confirmation has eliminated risk associated with pensioners – PTAD

The Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr Chioma Ejikeme, said the introduction of the ‘I Am Alive’ Confirmation Solution has eliminated all risks associated with physical verification which Nigerian pensioners undertook before now.

She said this Friday in Abuja at a stakeholders’ engagement on micro pension which was tagged: “Micro Pension in a Digitised economy: Prospects and challenges.”

Ejikeme, who was represented by Olugbenga Ajayi, Head, Corporate Communications at the agency, said the ‘I Am Alive’ Confirmation (IAAC) Solution, which is an online application was designed to enable pensioners on our payroll easily confirm their aliveness from the comfort of their homes or neighbourhood, using either a smartphone or a computer system.

“The “I Am Alive” Confirmation (IAAC) Solution is safe, convenient, simple and easy to use. It also eliminates the risks and stress associated with pensioners and PTAD staff travelling all over the country for periodic field verifications,” she said.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, the Legal Adviser of Contributory Pension and Happy Retirement Advocacy COPEHRA, Oyiminu Audu said sensitisation was key to fast tracking the implementation of the micro pension scheme.

