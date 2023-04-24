Hunger, sickness hit Niger IDPs camp

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kafin-Koro town, Paikoro LGA of Niger State have decried the lack of food and other basic needs including clothes…

The IDPs are from various communities including Adunu, Beni, Kabula, Zazzaga, Kazai, Fuka, Nanati and Kwagana LG.

Our correspondent was told that a one-year-old boy, Christopher Yusuf, whose mother was kidnapped alongside dozens of others on March 14 in Adunu, Paikoro LGA, has been diagnosed with kwashiorkor.

Residents said the infant had been surviving on tea and artificial milk which he rarely accepts.

Rev Fr Bahago Dauda Musa, Coordinator, Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), Catholic Diocese of Minna, told Daily Trust that Christopher Yusuf had been taken to a private hospital in Adunu where he was administered drips and drugs.

Musa called on the government to assist in securing the release of dozens of those still in captivity.

Our correspondent learnt that bandits had cut down the ransom from N200 million they earlier demanded to N100 million and the communities had started contributing to secure the release of their loved ones.

Residents said, recently, some of the abductees were shot dead while four women and a little boy were set free to take the message home, threatening to kill more people if the ransom was not paid in time.

Calls put across to the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, were not answered.

However, when contacted, the Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, said the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) had already been directed to provide relief materials to the victims.

“We pay serious attention to people that have been displaced as a result of banditry or natural disasters. The local government is also doing its best to support the victims.

“On those that are still in captivity, our security operatives are doing their best in rescuing them. It’s unfortunate that these wicked people are working in collaboration with some informants in the affected communities. If you follow the trend of what has been happening in the Adunu and Ishau axis, it was surely the informants who were even pointing where the community people were taking refuge. But we are grateful that the last contact we had with the criminals, some of them were neutralised and some abductees were rescued and we will continue to do our best.”

On the issue of malnutrition, the commissioner said health professionals in the state would be engaged to provide medical support to the victims.

Also, the Director General of NSEMA, Ibrahim Inga, also confirmed to Daily Trust that the Secretary to State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, had already met with the community leaders and directives had been given to provide relief support to the victims.