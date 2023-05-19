Humanitarian Affairs Ministry trains 200 NSIP independent monitors

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has trained 200 National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) independent monitors. Flagging off the training in…

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has trained 200 National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) independent monitors.

Flagging off the training in a workshop organised by the ministry in Abuja yesterday, the minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said to ensure successful implementation and maximize the impact of the NSIP, the ministry developed a robust monitoring and evaluation system at the local, state and federal levels.

She said, “At the local government level, we’ve enrolled the services of 7,500 independent monitors to carry out programme monitoring in 36 states and the FCT. The independent monitors collect and submit routine data from 774 LGAs.”

At the state level, she said, the ministry partnered with international nongovernmental organisations to serve as third-party monitors for the NSIP.

Humanitarian minister commiserates with Train/BRT crash victims

We’re humanitarians living beyond banking – IsDB president

She said these NGOs provided an additional layer of monitoring for the programme as well as mentoring and capacity building to the independent monitors in their assigned states.

She said, the third layer of monitoring was provided at the federal level by her ministry’s personnel through routine monitoring and supervision visits on a quarterly basis.

The independent monitors were issued with a certificate of commendation and appreciation for their commitment, hard work and dedication to the programme.

National Coordinator, NSIP, Umar Bindir, said in the history of Nigeria, no administration had catered for the poor like President Muhammadu Buhari’s.