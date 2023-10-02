Human capital development will boost Nigeria’s GDP – Ezekwesili

A former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili said at the weekend that Nigeria must boost its human capital resources to increase its gross domestic…

A former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili said at the weekend that Nigeria must boost its human capital resources to increase its gross domestic product (GDP) and ensure “inclusive prosperity” for Nigerians.

She spoke in Lagos during the third graduation ceremony of Nexford University, an online university based in Washington DC, United States, where five Nigerian students were awarded for being outstanding in academics and character during its 2023 graduation event.

Ezekwesili, who is a board member of the university, stated that Nigeria needs to produce human capital that has skills equivalent to societies that have done better economically.

“As long as we can produce more and more such people with knowledge, our stock of human capital will increase.

“If we increase our gross domestic product (GDP) and we spread the sources of our GDP, what we would have is inclusive prosperity, so it is important that we should have graduates of this kind, from as many institutions as possible,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the university, Fadl Al Tarzi, said the institution is very proud of Nigerian learners.

Among those awarded is Adeshile Oluwabusayo, who emerged as the Best Peer Mentor for BBA (Undergraduate Degree) and Monsuru Adebayo Popoola, Best Peer Mentor MBA (Graduate Degree).

While Daniel Oreofe was awarded the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year, Sonter Samuel James emerged as the Outstanding Brand Ambassador.

