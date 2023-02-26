How VIPs fared at polling units

There were twists and upsets as results of the presidential and National Assembly elections started trickling in yesterday with many gladiators losing their polling units.…

There were twists and upsets as results of the presidential and National Assembly elections started trickling in yesterday with many gladiators losing their polling units.

The presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), all won their polling units in Saturday’s election.

Buhari, Masari deliver polling units to APC

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, all of the ruling APC, delivered their respective polling units to the party.

Buhari, who voted together with his family members at the Sarkin Yara A ward, Kofar Baru polling unit 003 in Daura, was able to garner 184 votes for the party as against the 51 and 37 scored by the PDP and NNPP respectively.

In the senatorial polls, the APC scored 215 votes, PDP 51, and NNPP 4 votes, while in the House of Representatives election, the APC scored 236; PDP 51 and NNPP 4.

On his part, Governor Masari, who cast his vote at Masari 001, garnered 208 votes for the APC in the presidential election, while the opposition PDP scored 54 votes.

APC national chair loses

But the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, lost his polling unit at Angwarimi ward, GRA A1, Lercest Office in Keffi, Nasarawa State, for the presidential poll to the Labour Party.

Obi won in the unit with 132 votes while the APC came second with 85.

For the other positions: Senatorial – APC (55), PDP (22), LP (42), NNPP (4), SDP (184), ADC (1), ZLP (3), while invalid votes were seven.

House of Representatives: APC (46), PDP (41), LP (30), NNPP (4), AA (21), SDP (159), ADC (2), APGA (1), while invalid votes were 16.

PDP national chair wins polling unit

The result at Mkovur Market polling unit in Ipav District of Gboko Local Goverment Area where the National Chairman of PDP, Dr Iorychia Ayu, voted showed that the party won majority of the votes.

Atiku scored 190 votes, leaving APC and LP with seven and four votes, respectively.

In the senatorial election, PDP got 192 votes while APC and LP scored five votes each.

The PDP polled 196 in the House of Representatives while APC got 9 votes and LP 1.

Atiku wins own polling unit

Former Vice President Atiku won his polling unit 012 at Ajiya ward for the first time since 2007.

Announcing the results at the end of the voting process, the presiding officer, Nalawu Phillip, said the PDP polled 282 votes, APC, 57 votes, LP, 6 and ANPP, 1.

The senatorial election results as announced at the polling unit showed that the PDP candidate for Adamawa Central zone, Aminu Iya Abbas, the current Speaker of the state House of Assembly, got 210; the APC candidate and a former senator, AbdulAziz Nyako, polled 123 while the LP and NNPP candidates scored two and 13 votes respectively.

For the House of Representatives election, PDP polled 239, while the APC, LP and NNPP candidates scored 98, one and seven votes, respectively.

Tinubu wins own polling unit

A breakdown of results from Tinubu’s polling unit showed that the APC polled 33 votes while LP scored eight votes and PDP and the Young People’s Party (YPP) with one vote each.

For the Senate result, the APC polled 36 while ZLP, PDP and ADC scored two, four and one votes respectively.

For the House of Representatives, the APC scored 31 votes, PDP 2, LP 9 and SDP, 1.

Tinubu wins in Osinbajo, Obasanjo’s polling units

At unit 2, ward 11, Olushomi compound, Totoro-Sokori area, Abeokuta North Local Government, Ogun State where former President Olusegun Obasanjo voted, the APC polled 56 votes against PDP, 7 and LP, 9.

The ruling party also won at Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s polling unit 14, Ojurege ward 1, Ikenne, Ogun State with 33 votes. The LP and PDP polled 9 and seven votes respectively.

At the Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State polling unit, ward 3, unit 002, Ita Osanyin, Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area, Tinubu also won.

But former Governor Gbenga Daniel, who is the APC senatorial candidate for Ogun East, lost out at Abiodun’s polling unit.

In the presidential election, the APC polled 118 votes; the PDP 108, LP 5 and the ADC 1 vote.

For the senatorial seat, the APC polled 113 votes; PDP, 119, and LP, 5, while three votes were not valid.

Tinubu, Atiku get zero votes at Obi’s polling unit

Presidential candidates of the APC and PDP could not secure a single vote in the polling unit of the presidential candidate of the LP.

At Amatutu ward 2, Agulu, polling unit 019 in Anaocha Local Government Area, Obi beat Tinubu and Atiku by polling 236 votes while the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) got three.

Kwankwaso wins own polling unit

The presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, won his polling unit with 284 votes.

Kwankwaso, who voted at Tandu PU 002, Kwankwaso ward, Madobi Local Government Area, Kano State, defeated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling APC, who polled 112 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of LP scored zero votes.

For the Senate, the NNPP also won with 273, while the APC got 122; and for the House of Representatives, the party got 264 while APC got 130.

Shettima wins polling unit

The APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, also won the presidential poll at his polling booth with a landslide.

The electoral officer at the Kukawa polling unit 021, Suleiman Shehu Abdulhamid, declared the result at the end of voting at exactly 5:38pm.

He said the APC scored 126 votes while the PDP came a distant second with 22 votes.

The LP and NNPP got zero vote each while eight votes were declared invalid.

Datti loses own polling unit

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, lost his polling unit 021 at Kofar Gidan Iro Kaya, Tudun Wada, Zaria to the PDP, which polled 102 votes.

The APC polled 98, LP 54 and the NNPP, 7.

Atiku wins Senate President Ahmed Lawan’s polling unit

Atiku won in the polling unit of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, at the Katuzu Primary School Polling Unit 001B.

The APC got 107 votes while PDP got 186 in the presidential election.

The NNPP polled 41, PRP, 2, LP, 1, Boot 1 and NRM, 1.

But in sharp contrast, the APC won the senatorial election with 301 votes, while the PDP and NNPP polled 37 and two votes respectively.

The APC also lost the House of Representatives election to the PDP with 114 votes against 219 votes; NNPP, 11 and ADC, 1.

APC loses at Gbajabiamila’s polling unit

Meanwhile, Obi defeated Tinubu at the polling unit of the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In the polling unit, which is located at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, unit 14, ward G2, Masha Surulere, Obi polled a total of 89 votes to defeat Tinubu, who had 59, while Atiku polled five votes.

Lawan’s rival, Machina, delivers for APC

However, Bashir Sheriff Machina, who lost the ticket to the Senate president at the Supreme Court, delivered his own Kofar Inji 001B polling unit to the APC.

The presiding officer, Mr Nasir Ahmed, said the APC polled 155 votes while the PDP got 61 in the presidential election.

The APC, however, lost the senatorial poll with 90 votes against PDP’s 111.

Remi Tinubu wins polling unit for husband

Senator Oluremi, wife of Tinubu, won her Polling Unit 034 at Falomo, Lagos.

In the poll results announced, the APC polled 60 votes against three polled by the PDP and 42 by the LP.

In the senatorial election, the APC scored 68 votes to defeat PDP which polled 26, while the LP scored zero.

In the House Representatives election, the APC got 62 votes while PDP scored 14 votes and LP 29 votes.

Tinubu wins Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu, Makinde’s polling units

Tinubu won at Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Polling Unit 006, Ward E3, Lagos Island in the presidential election, with APC scoring 86 votes, PDP 3 and LP, 5.

The former Lagos governor also won at Unit 1, Ward 11, Abayomi, Iwo Road, Ibadan North East Local Government, where Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde voted.

Tinubu polled 104 votes to beat Obi of LP, who polled 82 votes, while Atiku of the PDP polled 27 votes.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu also won his Polling Unit 006, Ward 005 of Ijebu-Owo for the APC in the Saturday’s election.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the APC scored 265 votes while PDP polled 11 votes and LP 22 votes.

For the Senate, APC scored 244, PDP 52 while LP gathered two votes.

For the House of Representatives, the APC had 239 while PDP got 56.

