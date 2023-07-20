How varsity students murdered Bolt Driver in Abuja

Obasi Okeke, driver attached to Bolt, a cab hailing company, has been killed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Addressing the media on Thursday, Haruna…

Obasi Okeke, driver attached to Bolt, a cab hailing company, has been killed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Addressing the media on Thursday, Haruna Garba, FCT Commissioner of Police, said three suspects, who are students of Bingham University, Nasarawa, had been arrested over the incident.

Garba said the police received a report about the discovery of the victim, lying in his pool of blood at Ngugu Close, Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

He said in the course of the investigation, the police discovered that the deceased was called by one of the suspects to convey them to Guzape area of Abuja.

“On June 5th, 2023 at about 2130 hours, one Obasi Okeke, the bolt driver was discovered lying in his pool of blood with a slit throat at Ngugu Close Area 11 Garki Abuja. The Command on discovering the lifeless body, painstakingly carried out an investigation to ascertain the killers of the driver.

“A painstaking investigation to ascertain the author of this dastardly act led to the arrest of the three suspects namely Obasieyene Inemesit Inem, Aaron Anthony and Alasan Ayomide Olusegun, students of Bingham university, two of whom are on suspension from the institution.

“In the course of the investigation it was discovered that the deceased was a bolt driver who was called by one of the suspects to convey them to Guzape Area of Abuja where they had gone to buy Indian hemp.

“Back from Guzape, to their take-off point, they discovered they had no money to pay for their trip, they decided to play a fast one by showing the deceased a fake debit alert on their phone, but the deceased insisted that he had not received any alert.

“In the ensuing argument, one of the suspects brought out a knife slit the deceased throat and fled from the scene. The three suspects have since confessed to the crime and will be charged to court soon.”

The commissioner also said the command arrested a scavenger over the alleged abduction of a three-year-old boy in the Nyanya area of Abuja.

He said the suspect was arrested on July 13 by police operatives from the Nyanya divisional headquarters following actionable intelligence.

“The suspect had lured the boy and when he was going with him with the full complements of his scavenging materials, he was suspected and about to be lynched by angry mobs at area ‘B’ Nyanya,” he said.

“They rescued the boy and arrested the suspect. In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned one Abba as his accomplice who engaged him to look for a boy for him. The rescued boy has since been handed over to the parents while the suspect will soon be charged to court.”

