How Prophetess was raped Inside Ogun Church

The Ogun state police command has arrested one Lekan Sunday for allegedly raping a prophetess in a church in the state.

They were able to apprehend the 40-year-old man on Monday, although he is said to have committed the crime last Thursday.

Armed with weapons, the suspect was said to have broken into the Orioke Aanu Oluwa Gbohunmi church in the Ilogbo Adu neighborhood of Kemta, Abeokuta.

He reportedly threatened to kill the prophetess if she didn’t stop being difficult, holding her captive and flashing a knife in her face.

The prophetess allegedly began appealing to the culprit when her appeal for assistance from those nearby failed to produce results.

After finally forcing her into submission and allegedly raping the prophetess, the victim was said to have approached a nearby police station, where the matter was reported.

The police launched a manhunt for the suspect who had fled, having received the complaint.

PUNCH quoted the state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, as confirming the incident on Tuesday.

Odutola said the prophetess recognised the suspect as a mason and labourer in the area.

“The incident happened last Thursday. We arrested the suspect yesterday (Monday). The preliminary investigation into the matter is ongoing,” Odutola said.

Ogun is one of the states with a high level of crime in the country.

