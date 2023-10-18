Palliative: Abiodun extends Ogun workers’ N10,000 allowance by six months

Governor, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has approved the extension of the N10,000 transport allowance granted to the state civil servants to cushion the effect…

Governor, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has approved the extension of the N10,000 transport allowance granted to the state civil servants to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government by another six months.

The allowance, which was part of various interventions adopted by the state government at the wake of the deregulation policy in July ought to have ended in September.

Speaking during a meeting with Permanent Secretaries in the state, Governor Abiodun disclosed that the extension would allow the state workforce to continue to cope with the effects of the subsidy removal.

He described the allowance as part of the temporary immediate-term interventions to allow the government to come up with appropriate medium and long-term intervention plans for all categories of people in the state.

Apart from the N10,000, which also covers pensioners, the state government also approved hazard allowance for health and medical personnel, immediate release of letters of promotion in respect of 2021 and 2022, payment of March and April 2023 leave bonuses for public servants and immediate cash-backing for the quarterly payment of gratuities to pensioners.

The governor, recalled that Ogun was the first state to introduce E-Mobility and Gas Mobility Programme with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) enabled buses and electric-powered tricycles and motorcycles (Okada).

Abiodun said the palliatives being distributed across the state have elicited applause across the country and beyond, except in a few instances where fifth columnists mischievously criticised the government’s efforts.

According to the governor, palliatives are not meant for people who are not in need, adding that it is impossible to distribute palliatives to the five million inhabitants of the state.

The state helmsman spoke of plans by his administration to leave legacy projects behind at the end of his tenure.

He hinted that a special committee on the rehabilitation of public schools would soon be set up, saying the committee would be funded through a trust fund.

Abiodun, added that efforts are in top gear to improve mobility in the state by identifying and rehabilitating critical roads across the state.

