How prophet allegedly defiled visually-impaired minor

A medical doctor, Mrs Sekinat Oredoyin, has told an Ikeja High Court how a clergy, Prophet Olushola Akinsipe, allegedly defiled a 13-year-old visually-impaired girl on the pretext of praying for her.

Oredoyin, a Public Health Physician at Yaba Local Council Development Area, said that she had 13 years of work experience.

She was led in evidence by the state counsel, Mr Michael Adewoye.

The witness told the court that the victim presented herself for medical examination alongside her father, on Dec. 12, 2020.

According to her, the survivor narrated how the defendant, the pastor of Power of the Home Deliverance Ministry, had forceful sexual intercourse with her on five occasions.

She said: “The survivor and her father were referred from Owutu Police Station. They came into the facility at about 2:36pm, and the survivor complained of forceful penetration.

“The survivor is a visually-impaired child, and her father took her to the defendant for deliverance.

“She said the defendant gave her an unknown substance to drink and after that, she could not remember anything, but she was able to narrate to her father after he discovered a brownish discharge under her pant and interrogated her,” she said.

The witness further told the court that the survivor had hyper-pigmentation around her face and some marks on her waist which the survivor told her resulted from injuries she sustained during the deliverance.

“The survivor said that the defendant beat her with banana leaves during the deliverance and also scrubbed her back with salt.

“The medical examination findings were in keeping with forceful vagina penetration.

“The blood samples showed pregnancy test was negative but because of the sore on her body, I directed her to Domestic Sexual Violence Agency for counselling.

“At that time, she was depressed as she believed that she was the one that killed her mother and she was made to believe that her father was not progressing because of her.

“I concluded my report and sent it back to the police,” she said.

While being cross-examined by defence counsel, Mr Boladale Obafemi, the witness told the court that the medical report was scanned on her phone and she did not take samples of the sore she saw on the survivor’s body for examination.

She further told the court that she had never met the defendant and she did not request to get the DNA samples of the defendant from the police to match with the survivor’s.

The defendant is facing a three-count charge of defilement, indecent treatment of a child and trial by ordeal.

The offences contravened Sections 128(b), 135 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi adjourned the case until April 17 for the continuation of the trial. (NAN)