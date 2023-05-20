How Nigerian who won UK scholarship died on day he was to travel

A Nigerian man identified as Okpani Ugochukwu slept and never woke up a few hours before his flight to the United Kingdom for his Master’s…

A Nigerian man identified as Okpani Ugochukwu slept and never woke up a few hours before his flight to the United Kingdom for his Master’s Programme.

Ugochukwu had posted on his Facebook wall on Friday that he was UK-bound for his Master’s degree programme, suspected to be International Relations.

He wrote, “It’s a wrap. Blessed be God Forever. 22:00Hrs 2go. In Omnia Paratus. Put my name on that wall. MSc mode fully activated. 🛩️✈️✈️🛩️. #International_Relations.”

The dream, however, did not materialise as his wall was flooded with condolences from friends who are pained by his untimely death.

A friend, Oyimagada Inya Ken said he was supposed to be on his way for his M.Sc but his exit has been confirmed.

Another friend, Ginger Eke Collins Ogbonnia said Ugochukwu was a good man and that they had both carried out many projects, as he bade him eternal farewell.

In his own painful comment, David Azuewah said Ugochukwu was a young soul filled with life that would be sorely missed.

“My congratulations message yesterday has now turned to RIP today. What a tragedy!” Christain Oko Kelechi said.

Monica Mma said thought it was a prank as she found it difficult to believe, saying: “I’ve not been able to place my head around this whole thing. I’ve been waiting to hear is a prank. You made a post yesterday and it was not up to 24 hours and you’re gone. Rest well, Christopher!”

“This young man, Ugochukwu Okpani was supposed to travel to the UK today to further his education. He celebrated on his wall and his friends congratulated him. Then he slept and dis not wake up.”

His Facebook profile shows hailed from Afikpo in Ebonyi State.

The deceased studied at Nnamdi Azikiwe University and lived in Awka, Anambra State capital, before he drew his final breath.