How Nigerian book fair will contribute to knowledge, boost reading culture

The Chairman of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, NBFT, Michael Oluwadare Oluwatuyi, has stated that the 22nd Nigerian International Book Fair, NIBF, which is…

The Chairman of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, NBFT, Michael Oluwadare Oluwatuyi, has stated that the 22nd Nigerian International Book Fair, NIBF, which is set to commence in Lagos next week, would contribute greatly to the development of the book and knowledge industries in Nigeria.

He told newsmen in Lagos that the Nigerian International Book Fair has been embedded with a lot of activities, including a tertiary education summit, an international conference, and programs of the trust constituent bodies, amongst others.

He said, “It is the responsibility of all of us as a nation to ensure that we promote a reading culture.” When you compare reading to going to shows, it appears that youths would always pick the shows. Although people also read to pass examinations, we want to encourage our young minds to embrace the reading culture. “It is a culture that we believe in and would continue to promote through the book fair and other programs.”

Oluwatuyi disclosed further that the Tertiary Education Summit is a new program of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, with the maiden edition of the Summit coming up at the Nigeria International Book Fair 2023.

Holding from Wednesday, May 10, to Saturday, May 13, in Lagos, he disclosed that the fair would be graced by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folashade Omobola Adefisayo, Vice Chancellors of various universities, and scholars from the education sector.

He said, “The theme of the book fair, The Role of a Functional National Book Policy in the African Book Ecosystem, will also be discussed at the conference.”