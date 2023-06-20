How neighbours’ tank crushed Lagos admission seeker to death from sleep

Jamal Nureni’s dream of gaining admission into the University of Lagos to study engineering crashed last weekend, after a water tank belonging to his neighbours…

The 20-year-old victim lived with his grandmother, Alhaja Yemisi Odejinmi, on Alhaji Kazeem Street, Ikotun-Egbe area of Lagos.

Daily Trust learnt that Nureni was asleep on Saturday when the water-laden tank fell from the neighbours’ compound adjacent to his grandmother’s house. The tank reportedly landed on the roof and crashed into the room where Nureni slept, smashing his head in the process.

He was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The bereaved grandmother told our correspondent that she wanted to get citizenship confirmation letter for her grandson as part of the requirements for processing his admission, adding that she was preparing to follow him to the palace of a Lagos monarch that Saturday morning to get the letter when the tragedy struck.

She said, “It is a fence separating my house and that of my neighbours. I have been living here for over 40 years. Whenever they pump water and their tank is full, it spills into my compound. I have talked to them several times, but they didn’t change and because we are all from the same town (Abeokuta), I decide to let go and always sweep the water.

“Jamal (Nureni) was seeking admission to the University of Lagos and he needed evidence of citizenship. He and I were planning to go to the palace of Oba of Isolo that Saturday morning to get a confirmation letter.

“I was in the bathroom around 6.30am when I heard a loud sound. I never knew it was in my room. The tank fell from our neighbour’s compound and crashed into the room where my grandson slept. It crushed his head. He was 20 years old and had been living with me for about three years.”

It was learnt that the Divisional Police Officer of Ikotun Police Station where the incident was reported visited the scene together with his team.

“His father lives in Canada and I have broken the news to him. He was very sad. We have been receiving a lot of visitors. The owners of the tank have been begging us too,” Odejinmi added.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the incident in a twitter post, advised people to always ensure their water tanks are in a good position.

“Tank stand gave way…full water tank fell off…went through the roof of the nearby bungalow…killed a young man sleeping in his room…You may want to check your tank stand,” he wrote.

