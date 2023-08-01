How Nasarawa govt is responding to diphtheria spread

The Nasarawa State government is taking measures to prevent the spread of diphtheria in the state following cases in Keffi, the headquarters of Keffi LGA…

The Nasarawa State government is taking measures to prevent the spread of diphtheria in the state following cases in Keffi, the headquarters of Keffi LGA of the state.

Dr Liman Muhammed, the epidemiologist and Deputy Director Public Health Department in the state Ministry of Health confirmed the suspected outbreak.

The Health Secretary Akwanga LGC, Mr Muktar Abdullahi, said disease surveillance officers in the area have been mandated to visit health centres at the grassroots to sensitize people concerning diphtheria disease.

On his part, the Acting Local Government Immunization Officer, Mr Akawu Akins, who spoke on behalf of the Health Secretary said, “We have been advising nursing mothers to vaccinate their children, including the one that will take care of diphtheria,” he added.

Dr Raymond Enobakhare, a medical doctor urged parents and other individuals to be on the watchout, appealing to the state government to create enough sensitization on the disease.

About 80% of the residents of Nasarawa West are estimated to be unaware of diphtheria.

During a visit by our correspondent to some communities in Awe, Obi and Keana LGAs, it was gathered that no case of the disease has been recorded in the areas but the health secretaries of Obi and Keana LGAs, Danlami Haruna Manga and Adamu Liman Abubakar, explained that authorities of the LGAs through the departments have mapped out strategies of curtailing the pandemic and enjoined people to take precaution seriously by avoiding crowded and unventilated areas.

Dr Ibrahim Madaki Ahmed, Acting Director, Health Service, Nasarawa State University Keffi, called on those travelling to the affected areas, to be up to date with diphtheria vaccines, stressing the need for a booster dose for healthcare professionals.

During a visit by our correspondent to the Federal Medical Centre Keffi, (FMC), Comprehensive Health Centre, Gadabuke, Toto LGA, Mrs Laraba Alisabu and the officer in charge of the pharmacy department, pharmacist Mahan Yohana, our correspondent learnt that efforts are on to sensitize the rural communities on how to prevent the diphtheria disease even though, it has not been detected in the area.

Director of Public Health of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Health, Dr Adamu Ibrahim Alhassan, said since the latest emergence of diphtheria in the country, Nasarawa State has intensified interventions and strategies towards mitigating the spread of the disease.

