ICPC board dissolution negates rule of law

This is to commend the wisdom of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration in making decisions that have positively impacted the country’s economic base, especially after the official removal of the hydra-headed fuel subsidy regime, which had been burdening the country’s economy.

The administration’s dissolution of most boards and executive leaderships of parastatals, commissions and agencies is commendable, just as the constitution of new ones is being keenly awaited.

However, it was noted that the pronouncement of dissolution by Mr President ought not affect PACs whose establishment requires concurrent approval by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

One such PAC that ought not be affected is the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), as the fight against corruption is of genuine concern, and we as members of civil society have a duty to safeguard and protect the integrity and independence of such government institutions whose activities should remain wholesome at their management levels.

After a careful review of the Establishment Act, it is abundantly clear that the procedure for dissolving the board when it becomes absolutely necessary, will be in accordance with Sections 3(8) and 3 (10) of the ICPC Act 2000 which states that the Chairman or any member of the commission may be removed from office by the President, acting on an address supported by a two-thirds (2/3) majority in the Senate, in the case of inability to discharge their functions due to infirmity of mind or body, any other cause, or misconduct.

Therefore, we call on the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to ensure that the dissolution by the president does not affect all boards, whose independence is to be protected the rule of law, and by international best practice. The ICPC Board should be spared in this context.

The administration of PBAT has shown enormous respect for the rule of law, and we believe such actions must be commended.

The fight against corruption is real, and it is our duty as members of civil society to ensure strict adherence to the rule of law while guarding our democracy jealously.

Engr Joshua F. Mesele, is Executive Director, Policy Advocacy and Integrity Network Nigeria

