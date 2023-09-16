How late Mamman Shata inspired me – Mr 442

Mubarak Abdulkarim is a young Hausa Hip-hop artiste currently making waves in the Hausa music industry in Nigeria. Known in the entertainment sector as Mr…

Mubarak Abdulkarim is a young Hausa Hip-hop artiste currently making waves in the Hausa music industry in Nigeria. Known in the entertainment sector as Mr 442, he was recently jailed in Niger Republic and in this interview, he talks about his prison experience, among other issues.

Who is Mr 442?

I was born as Mubarak Abdulkarim on 13th September 1995, I am 28 years old. I was born in Zaria, Kaduna State, and did my conventional studies in Kaduna before moving to Benin Republic for my degree. Presently, I am a singer and music writer as well.

Why music?

I started music with a group in my secondary school days. I can vividly recall I started when I was in Junior Secondary School, but I got inspired to take music to the next level when I came across the history of the legendary late Dr Mamman Shata who had taken Hausa songs to places across the globe. His success story inspired me to venture into music full time, because if Mamman Shata can do it to that extent, I strongly believe that it is our duty to take it up from where he left. That was how my journey into music started.

What was your parent’s reaction to your choice of career?

Actually, my parents didn’t know that I have gone far into music until recently when I was jailed in Niger Republic. That incident was what really opened their eyes on the extent their son has gone in terms of music.

Can you tell us what really happened in the Niger Republic?

I went to prison on the 18th of November 2022. As a performing artist, my manager and I went on a musical tour to Niger Republic, and our tour was based on an invitation extended to us by a Nigerien promoter, we went there as one of the performing artists. We performed excellently as we thrilled the crowd that came to watch our concert. From testimonies we received, it was evident that we had given an astonishing performance which made the organizers of the concert super proud and they showed interest in taking us along on a tour to Europe.

It was the issue of traveling to Europe, which wasn’t in our initial plan, that led to the incident that got us in prison. The organizers told us that it would be very easy for us to get to Europe if we had Niger Republic passport and it was the quest for the passport that led us behind bars. We were accused of attempting to obtain fake documents.

Unfortunately, the organizers for reasons best known to them decided to create a fake passport and registration number for us instead of processing our trip with our Nigerian passport. We were summarily tried and convicted and we served a jail term of eight months. We were released on the 18th of July, 2023.

How would you describe life while serving your jail term?

While serving the jail time, it occurred to me that I am not an ordinary person as many people knew me. It dawned on me that the journey to my dream of taking up from where the late Mamman Shata stopped has really started. I met a number of my fans while in prison, and many of them wished they could facilitate my release because they not only know me as an artist but also as an artist with integrity. I can say my passion and zeal to achieve my dreams led me to prison.

Therefore, life wasn’t difficult but it wasn’t easy also, being in prison is indeed an experience. While in prison, I wrote over 100 songs and I am currently working on my next album titled ‘Prison Vibes.’

Why do you like to use vulgar language in your songs?

Well, I used to, but that was when I was trying to attract attention from people. When I got set to take Hausa song to the next level, I realized that to get the needed attention, I had to do something out of the ordinary. That was how the idea of using vulgar language was conceived and I got the people’s attention. Take it or leave it, 442 is now known all over, so, I want to tell my fans that they will soon be hearing from a new reformed and refined 442; no more vulgar language usage.

As a singer from Hausa land, I want to see a remarkable representation of the Hausa people in the global music arena, the Igbos have it, likewise the Yorubas. This is why I want to take Hausa song to the next level by fully representing the Hausas in the global arena.

I was also declared wanted on the 29th of August 2022 by the Kano State Government and it was also directed that my music shouldn’t be aired or played during events or ceremonies across the state.

Is this true you have parted ways with your friend Safa?

No, ever since my release from prison, I haven’t heard from her and I didn’t look for her. My thoughts are, she had moved ahead in pursuance of her career.

What about the free style you released recently in which you made reference to her?

Safara’u used to be my friend who unfortunately got her nude video leaked, and as a friend, I gave her the needed consolation and encouraged her to pursue her dream in music since the Kannywood industry had suspended her. We did a song together that went viral and I saw her last on the day we travelled to Niger Republic.

On my return from prison, I did a freestyle to promote my new album and by mistake it was released and it went viral. In that freestyle, I was only relaying my prison experience and people said I was referring to Safa.

Have you heard her free style in reply to yours?

I was told she released a free style also, but I do not know if she is making reference to my free style or not, I and Safa are cool only that we have not been in touch.

How many songs do you have so far?

I have a total of 46 songs, 4 EPs of which the most recent is titled Prison Vibes. I got the inspiration while serving the 8-month jail time in Niger Republic.

