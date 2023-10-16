How I escaped lynching over ‘missing’ manhood – Abuja woman

A 37-year-old housewife, Mrs Rahab Emmanuel, has explained how she was almost lynched for allegedly “stealing” man’s manhood in Gosa village along Airport Road,…

A 37-year-old housewife, Mrs Rahab Emmanuel, has explained how she was almost lynched for allegedly “stealing” man’s manhood in Gosa village along Airport Road, Abuja.

Mrs Emmanuel, a mother of four, while narrating the incident to the FCT Commissioner for Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Mr Ezekiel Musa Dalhatu, who visited her in order to get her own side of the incident, explained that she was invited by a neighbour to come and wash her children’s clothes and that on the way she met a man standing by a kiosk, who gave her N200 to buy biscuit for her kid as she was carrying.

She said as she was moving around trying to trace the house of the woman that invited her, the man who gave her the N200 raised alarm that his manhood had stopped functioning.

Mrs Emmanuel said, “I was going round looking for the woman’s house that asked me to come and wash clothes for her, the man now followed me and raised alarm, accusing me to have done something as he claimed that his manhood was not functioning again. I told him I didn’t know anything and my hands were clean.

“Upon hearing about the incident, youths in their large numbers rushed to the vigilante office where I went to report the matter, tied my hands and started beating me. Before then, when I picked up my phone to call my husband, they seized the phone.”

She noted that it was some neighbours who identified her that put a call across to her husband who immediately came to the scene and later reported to the police.

Responding, Mr Dalhatu, who noted that the matter was at the Trade More Police Division, urged police authorities to swing into action in order to ensure justice was done to the woman.

Recall that City & Crime reported that the FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Haruna Garba, warned against jungle justice on suspects accused of stealing manhood in the FCT, saying 65 per cent of such cases were false.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...