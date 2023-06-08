How DSS’ attempt to arrest Anambra lawmaker was foiled

A little drama played out at the Anambra State House of Assembly as four armed men suspected to be operatives of Directorate...

There was drama at the Anambra State House of Assembly when armed operatives of Department of State Services (DSS) tried to whisk away a member-elect on Thursday.

The armed men drove into the Assembly complex in three vehicles and grabbed the member-elect for Nnewi North constituency, Mr Onyekachukwu Ike.

He was picked up after participating in a valedictory thanksgiving mass for the seventh Assembly.

The operatives bundled him into their vehicle and were trying to drive out of the Assembly complex when security personnel quickly blocked and locked the exit gate of the chamber.

The Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Mrs Esther Aneto, and another senior staff member lamented that the DSS operatives did not inform them or even the Police personnel before trying to whisk away the lawmaker.

One of the operatives, however, explained that they had a warrant to arrest the member-elect, but they were not allowed to take him away.

The Speaker, Dr Uche Okafor, and Deputy Governor, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, who came to represent the Governor at the Valedictory session, also stepped in to prevent the lawmaker’s arrest.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...