How Donald Trump raped me – American writer

A writer, E Jean Carroll, on Wednesday, narrated how former US President, Donald Trump, allegedly raped her at a department store changing room.

She is seeking unspecified damages from Trump.

The former Elle magazine advice columnist took to the witness stand at a federal court in New York, for her civil lawsuit against Trump to testify about a chance meeting with him in the mid-90s.

According to her, after running into Trump at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman, they teased one another to try on a piece of lingerie.

Carroll alleged they ended up alone together in a changing room, where Trump pushed her against a wall and raped her before she fought him off and fled.

She told jurors she blamed herself and also feared she would be fired and that Trump would retaliate if she reported the “extremely painful” encounter.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn’t happen.

“He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back. As I’m sitting here today I can still feel it,” she said.

The trial comes as Mr Trump is again running to become president.

She first made her accusations in 2019.

Denying the allegation, Trump had labelled her a “nut job” and “mentally sick” and claimed she fabricated the rape claim to boost sales of her book.