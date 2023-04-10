Trump, wife step out first time since ex-president’s arraignment

Former first lady of the United States of America has been noticeably absent since her husband’s appearance in court, where he pleaded not guilty to…

Former first lady of the United States of America has been noticeably absent since her husband’s appearance in court, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges.

Due to this, there has been predictions, and speculations that the couple were heading towards a divorce.

But the former model finally turned ex-first lady stepped out of hiding to join the former president for an Easter brunch on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.

She was seen sitting by Donald’s side to mark the easter holiday occasion with family and friends, Metro.uk.co reports. Melania had earlier broken her month-long social media silence by tweeting a ‘Happy Easter!’ message.

Entering the ballroom at the private club in Florida, the pair received a standing ovation from their guests. In videos shared on social media, Donald was seen waving at people, stopping for handshakes.

But his wife of 18 years headed straight to their large table right in the middle of the room.

Images posted on Instagram showed the two sitting next to each other, while red velvet ropes blocked off the rest of holiday goers. Melania was seen chatting with Donald, leaning in close to talk with him as they ate.