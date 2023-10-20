How Delta man flogged son’s teacher to death

The police in Delta State have confirmed the arrest of one Nnajiofor Nweke, a father who is accused of killing a teacher at Alihami Secondary School in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

On Wednesday, the suspect’s son was punished for allegedly stealing palm wine. This led to a tragic incident in which a teacher was killed.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said, “The suspect’s son, alongside other students, stole two kegs of palm wine from a local shop.

“This incident was promptly reported to the school authorities, who identified the students and imposed a punitive measure, which included corporal punishment.

“Upon learning of the disciplinary measures taken against his child, the suspect visited the school armed with a cane and started flogging the teachers. One of the teachers collapsed and died during the attack.

“The suspect is currently in SCID undergoing investigation for a suspected case of murder.”

Reacting to the incident, Delta Governor in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, said, “The government of Delta frowns at parents going to bully teachers for genuinely meting out disciplinary measures to students for bad behaviour in the state.

“The state Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, also condemned the action of flogging a teacher by a parent for disciplining his errant son (student) at Alihami Secondary School in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state. The action is illegal and condemnable.”