How Adamawa warehouses were looted – Deputy Gov

The Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, has disclosed how three warehouses were attacked by hoodlums in the state on Sunday.

Some young people had broken into warehouses in the state and looted food and non-food items belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the state government in the early hours of Sunday.

Governor Ahmadu Finitiri of Adamawa State has since declared a curfew following the looting.

Also, the Adamawa State Police Command said it had arrested 44 suspects involved.

Speaking on the Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the deputy governor said: “Two warehouses were attacked in Yola, the state capital, while one was attacked in Numan Local Government Area.

“The NEMA stores and state government warehouse attacked in Yola are within the same axis.

“They drilled holes in the wall of the warehouses, they didn’t break the doors.”

She dismissed the insinuation that the warehouses were looted as a result of the hunger in the land, adding, “hardship in Adamawa is not an exception.

“There is hunger all over the country. It’s a general hardship on citizens of Nigeria.”

Prof Farauta also dismissed the claim that the foodstuff looted were items the government ordered to be distributed to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

She said the palliatives ordered by the state government were yet to arrive, adding that the government had made arrangements to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal even before the attacks.

She hinted that the curfew could be lifted soon, adding that there would be its total review on Monday morning.

