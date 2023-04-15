How acting almost affected my education – Tomiwa Tegbe

Tomiwa Tegbe is a multiple award-winning actor who is famed for his roles in critically acclaimed film projects MTV Shuga Naija, My Siblings and I, Kasala. In this interview, he speaks about his career and the hurdles he crossed to achieve success in the filmmaking business.

You are a graduate of environmental management and toxicology from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. How did you find yourself in the movie business?

Growing up, I had great interest in the world of filmmaking. I grew up watching so many movies that I just thought to myself that it would be something that I would love to do later on in life. I started my acting career while I was in school. I was really sure of what I wanted to do while I was in school.

I attended my first audition in 2011 and I got my first movie role that same year which was the lead character in that project. That just gave me all the conviction that I needed to know that this is a path worth toeing. Of course, my certificate is still there but my love for acting and filmmaking took over. I do not want to let go of my passion. Moving forward from that, I kept going for more auditions and got other roles and that really boosted my confidence and made me know that acting is connected to my purpose in life.

The course you studied in school is quite unique. Why did you opt to study environmental management and toxicology?

I did not apply for that course; it was given to me. I actually applied for computer science but they ‘dashed’ me that course. At that time, I had no other choice than to take the course because that would mean writing another JAMB or starting afresh for a change of course. So, I said to myself, let me just do this and see what is there for me.

While in school you attended auditions and also acted. What was it like combining school activities with acting?

I will not lie; it was really hard because I was schooling in Abeokuta and all the auditions were in Lagos. So, shuttling Abeokuta to Lagos and back was so stressful. I missed classes, assignment submission dates, and continuous assessment tests. It had a great effect on my CGPA.

At the end of the day, I had carryovers because of that. I was just this very young passionate guy who didn’t want to let go of his passion; that dream of being an actor and making sure the dream comes through. Also, considering the fact that the course I studied, even though I am grateful for going through that experience, I never really saw myself doing anything related to what I studied in school. That is why I went into the world of entertainment very early in my life. I knew deep in my spirit that this is actually what I wanted to do. So, it never really occurred to me how risky missing classes and tests was till the carryovers started coming.

When that began and it started having effects on my CGPA, I told myself that I need to slow down. I needed to get the certificate first, I needed to make my parents proud first. At some point, I took a break from attending auditions just to get my grades up. After school, I served in the East – Aba. I was teaching for a year and I took a long break from the world of acting. As soon as I came back, I got into it again. I just needed something to recentre myself. I needed something to remind me of my love for acting. That break was really important for me and it really did something for me. It helped me centre and re-align myself with my passion.

Like you said, acting almost affected your studies. What was your parent’s reaction to your career path?

I have three siblings; we are all boys and I am the third. Growing up, we were instilled with some strong values. My parents trusted us to always make the right decisions and even though they knew that I was interested in acting, the values instilled in me was part of what made me take a step back from the auditions and shoots so that my studies do not suffer.

I had to do that for me and them. I think I am better for it right now and they can see that the decision paid off. In life, there is time for everything. There is a time to step back, re-align yourself and go for it again.

The trust my parents had in me did so well in propelling me into making the right decision.

Asides acting, you are also an artist. How did that passion come into play in your life?

The first talent I discovered was drawing. Growing up, that was the first thing I ever discovered. In my class, I was the one who would draw Father Christmas on the board, I would draw all the biology diagrams and they even paid me for it; it was good business back then.

I also grew up watching so many cartoons that I would make comic books. At that time, that was what I was really interested in but there are phases in life. There was this wind that the acting passion came with and blew me away. However, I realised that everything is all connected. I was making comic books and there is a relationship between making comic books and filmmaking.

While making comic books, you are imagining scenes in your head and I feel that you have to have a filmmaker’s perspective to do that. With where I am now, I feel it was all connected to my passion for acting. Currently, my interest in drawing has taken the back bench; it has suffered because I have really been busy with my acting career. However, moving forward, I intend to do something with that talent. For a while, I was illustrating for newspapers, stories and children’s books, but I had to stop that to focus on acting. I want to make a comic book someday because I do not think we have a comic book culture here in Nigeria.

Some of the projects that shot you to fame are MTV Shuga, My Siblings and I, Kasala. How did you get these gigs and how has the experience been?

I auditioned for them like every other actor. I auditioned for MTV Shuga, My Siblings and I, including all the other projects I have been involved in. The thing is that as an actor, you have to be auditioned and be tested for certain roles. Some are open auditions, some are closed readings at the end of the day, I still had to audition for these roles. The experience has been really great.

For MTV Shuga, I have been really fortunate to have my career turned in ways that I can only dream of. I entered the MTV Shuga universe at a time when it was a dream for every actor to be on that project. It was important to me also to do meaningful projects. Works that would inspire people and pass a strong message. Being a part of MTV Shuga has always been like a sense of responsibility for me. It is not just playing a character but representing a part of society. I played a character that is relatable to people and passed a strong message. The reception has been really great apart from the large number of curses that my character (not me) received via my social media pages. It just proves that the character did something for people. As an actor, if you are able to provoke strong emotions in people, I think your work is done. I am really grateful to be a part of MTV Shuga and the family. It is a huge honour and I am humbled thinking about it every day.

What are some of the challenges you have faced building your brand?

My career has not been smooth. The early challenges that I faced in the course of my career were because of how I started. I began my career on a big scale at the time, I was new and I got my first lead role from my first audition, meanwhile, there were other actors who had been going for auditions and all they got were minor roles or ‘waka pass’.

With that, I felt that I have ‘arrived’ in the Nigerian film sector. But that is not the true reality of what it is generally in the industry because there are some people that had to go for audition year after year but that was not my case. An unknown boy from Ibadan gets his first lead role from his first audition. I was already on the plane.

After that, my eye began opening up to the reality of the industry. I started understanding that it is not every audition that you attend that you get the lead role or a role at all.

I started dealing with rejections. You go for a certain audition and they tell you ‘No’ or that they would get back to you but never will. Over time, that does something to your confidence, especially coming from a place where you got your first lead role at your first audition. It made me learn that there are so many factors that may not let you get the part; it is not a testament to how good you are. You may not be a good fit for the character or your looks; there are so many factors that can lead to rejection.

I feel that those rejections helped my character-building to move forward. These were the early challenges getting to know how the industry works and how to position myself. Also, you should understand that as a struggling actor, you will be broke. Moreso, you will not want to take the regular 9-5 job because if an acting job comes, how will you get permission to go for shoots? Another challenge is finding a balance with your finances. What to do on the side to keep body and soul together before a big acting gig comes your way. These are challenges that I am sure a lot of actors are facing it. I am thankful that at the end of the day, I have been able to find a balance and I am at a point where I can say for sure, I can afford my three-square meal and I can pay bills. I am good but still, it can be better.