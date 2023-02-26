✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
House leader, Doguwa, wins 6th term

The leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has won his election to return to the House of Representatives for the 6th term.…

Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa
    By Clement A. Oloyede

The leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has won his election to return to the House of Representatives for the 6th term.

Doguwa of the All Progressives Congress polled 39,732 votes to defeat his closest rival, Yushau Salisu Abdullahi of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) who polled 34,798 votes, according to the results announced by Professor Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, the returning officer.

Doguwa is representing Doguwa/Tudunwada federal constituency.

The candidate of the PDP, Jamilu Dayyabu polled 2,091 to come distant third.

Doguwa was first elected member of House of Representatives for the constituency in 1992 and returned to the green chamber in 2007.

